Update: Federated Hermes, Inc. Provides New Annual Shareholder Meeting Teleconference Information

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, approved a change to the format for the company's annual shareholder meeting earlier in the month. As people around the world confront the unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 virus, and in the interests of shareholders, directors, officers and employees of the company, the board decided it was prudent to change the scheduled in-person meeting to a teleconference meeting.

The teleconference will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Due to a vendor's change in technology, Federated Hermes is providing updated dial-in information for the call. Shareholders interested in joining the annual meeting should do so by calling these updated numbers: 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international). To assist in addressing shareholder questions given the change in format of the annual shareholder meeting, the company invites shareholders to submit questions in advance. If you are an FHI shareholder interested in submitting a question in advance, please send your question to investors@federatedinv.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,800 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

