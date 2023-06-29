FedEx Has Been Accused Of Odometer Fraud

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Well this is shocking…

When you think of FedEx, probably what comes to mind is a company you can trust to ship your items on time. Maybe sometimes people have problems with delayed deliveries, but the last thing on your mind would be odometer fraud. Yet that’s exactly what the shipping company is facing, with the claim FedEx has engaged in the largest odometer fraud scheme in the history of this nation.

Check out the vintage racing series launched by an Iowa man here.

According to a report from Las Vegas news station KTNV, a federal class action suit was recently filed against FedEx. It involves people and businesses which have purchased decommissioned FedEx trucks at auction, while allegedly being mislead about how many miles were racked up on those used vehicles.

KTNV has focused on a local man it says cracked this whole alleged scheme wide open. Tom Layton, a Las Vegas commercial truck dealer, noticed something curious with some of the vehicles that passed through his dealership. He said the odometers had “issues.”

Layton says he first made this discovery back in March 2017 when he sold a truck to a customer only for that customer to complain about a month later. It turns out that after connecting the truck to a computer, it was revealed the odometer reading of 180,000 miles was allegedly false. That customer claimed the computer indicated the true total was over 400,000 miles.

After doing some digging, Layton says he was able to uncover that FedEx rolled back the odometer. Now, thanks to his initial research, the shipping company is facing a class action lawsuit along with three other plaintiffs. Filed in New Jersey earlier this month, thousands of potential victims across the country are being represented.

The problem is when you buy a vehicle that supposedly has lower miles, you’re not prepared for all the mechanical failures which come with the actual, higher mileage. We’ll see what happens with this class action lawsuit.

Image via FedEx

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.