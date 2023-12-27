When Estella Martinez saw the FedEx cargo van on fire on Interstate 15, her first thought was, “I hope nobody's Christmas presents got torched.”

San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the fire just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the day after Christmas.

The California Highway Patrol reported the white FedEx van on fire on southbound I-15 near the Cleghorn Road offramp south of the weigh station scales.

A white FedEx cargo van caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass on Dec. 26, 2023.

The CHP and several witnesses, including Martinez, reported seeing flames coming from the engine compartment of the van.

“My husband and I were heading down to my cousin’s house when we saw the fire,” said Martinez, who lives in Victorville. “At first, I thought the van hit another car.”

The No. 1 and 2 lanes of I-15 were temporarily closed while first responders put out the fire and investigated.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the CHP reported.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: FedEx cargo van catches fire on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass