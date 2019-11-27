FedEx Corporation (FDX): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

The first quarter was a breeze as Powell pivoted, and China seemed eager to reach a deal with Trump. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 delivered very strong gains as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, outperforming the large-cap stocks slightly during the first quarter. Unfortunately sentiment shifted in May and August as this time China pivoted and Trump put more pressure on China by increasing tariffs. Fourth quarter brought optimism to the markets and hedge funds' top 20 stock picks performed spectacularly in this volatile environment. These stocks delivered a total gain of 34.7% through November 22nd, vs. a gain of 26.2% for the S&P 500 ETF. In this article we will look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Hedge fund interest in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that FDX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are a multitude of signals stock traders employ to grade their holdings. A couple of the less known signals are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can trounce the broader indices by a superb amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_340075" align="aligncenter" width="450"] Mason Hawkins of Southeastern Asset Management[/caption]

Mason Hawkins of Southeastern Asset Management More

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world's most bearish hedge fund that's more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds' buy/sell signals. Let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

What have hedge funds been doing with FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)?

At Q3's end, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FDX over the last 17 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with FDX Positions More

Among these funds, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust held the most valuable stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), which was worth $440.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Southeastern Asset Management which amassed $369.9 million worth of shares. Greenhaven Associates, Millennium Management, and Lakewood Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Southeastern Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), around 6.45% of its portfolio. Greenhaven Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.33 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FDX.