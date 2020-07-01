FedEx Corporation's (NYSE:FDX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 79% Above Its Share Price

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for FedEx

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$75.9m US$690.5m US$1.29b US$2.08b US$2.98b US$3.91b US$4.79b US$5.58b US$6.25b US$6.83b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ 86.56% Est @ 61.26% Est @ 43.55% Est @ 31.15% Est @ 22.47% Est @ 16.4% Est @ 12.14% Est @ 9.17% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$69.9 US$584 US$1.0k US$1.5k US$2.0k US$2.4k US$2.7k US$2.9k US$2.9k US$3.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.8b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.2%) = US$108b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$108b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$47b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$66b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$140, the company appears quite undervalued at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NYSE:FDX Discounted Cash Flow July 1st 2020 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at FedEx as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.079. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.