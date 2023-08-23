FedEx Delivery Driver Kills Rattlesnake on Rural Nebraska Porch

A rattlesnake slithering on a porch in rural Sumner, Nebraska, was shuffled off this mortal coil by a conscientious FedEx delivery driver with a shovel on August 11.

Christie Lynn Jones, whose Ring camera recorded this video, told Storyful the reptile was a prairie rattlesnake and showed up at her doorstep while her family was out of the house.

In the footage, the deliveryman arrives at Jones’ home two minutes after the snake appears in the footage. After being startled by the venomous viper and its rattle, the deliveryman is then seen taking matters into his own hands.

Jones posted about the incident to Facebook, thanking the FedEx worker for his proactiveness while also nominating him as “employee of the year.”

She wrote: “Anyone who really knows me knows how incredibly fearful I am of any kind of snake.”

Jones also attached the message she received from the delivery driver, named Matt, notifying her of the snake, which read: “I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him.”

Storyful reached out to FedEx for comment, but did not hear back by the time of writing. Credit: Christie Lynn Jones via Storyful

