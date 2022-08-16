FedEx driver accused of taking child’s pet tortoise from a North Carolina porch

A child’s pet tortoise was stolen from a North Carolina porch, officials said.

Now, a delivery driver is accused of taking the animal from the front porch of the home in Lee County, roughly 45 miles southwest of Raleigh.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was working for FedEx when she snatched the reptile, a 5-year-old Brazilian red-footed tortoise. She was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 13, and charged with felony larceny.

FedEx didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Aug. 15.

The tortoise, named Holly, later made it back to her owner, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The sheriff’s office in a Facebook post didn’t say where in Lee County the tortoise had lived or whether the FedEx driver had been delivering to the kid’s home. Deputies also didn’t share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 15.

