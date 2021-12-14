FedEx driver charged after being seen throwing packages into wooded area, NC cops say

A FedEx driver is charged after a pile of packages were thrown into the woods in North Carolina, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 6, police got a call from a person who said she saw a FedEx truck “dump a load of packages” in the parking lot of 33 East apartments in Greenville, North Carolina, then throw them into a wooded area nearby, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department.

Police said the caller got the truck’s license plate and a description of the driver. The driver has been charged with “larceny by employee” and “littering >500 lbs,” according to police.

All of the packages have since been found and delivered at 73 different stops, police said on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

McClatchy News reached out to FedEx for comment but had not received a response as of 4:45 p.m. Dec. 14.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Greenville is in Pitt County, about 85 miles east of Raleigh.