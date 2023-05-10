FedEx driver discovers two-foot long creature on Pennsylvania road. Meet ‘Monster’

A FedEx driver spotted an unusual creature on the road — and Pennsylvania rescuers say the scaly critter is “actually pretty darn cool.”

The reptile — a lizard measuring in at about two-feet long — was found in Carlisle on Tuesday, May 9, according to a Facebook post from the Speranza Animal Rescue.

The lizard was then brought to the rescue, where it now goes by the name “Monster.”

“We are not experienced with lizards (and are first to admit it) so we will be looking for a rescue to take this guy in,” the nonprofit organization said.

About an hour after sharing photos of Monster, staff updated the post to say they’ve “had an overwhelming response” with a couple of rescues interested in caring for the creature.

Carlisle is about 125 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

