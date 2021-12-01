FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.

“As of right now we are looking at around 450 individual victims, some in Blount County some not, that investigators are attempting to work their cases. This will not be an easy or fast case to close. Again I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case.”

The packages were found strewn about a forest and at the foot of a hillside last Wednesday in the town of Hayden, about 30 miles north of Birmingham.

On Monday, Moon said an unidentified FedEx driver was questioned about the matter. It's unclear if the sheriff's office will pursue charges.

“There have been many questions coming in, mainly from media, regarding the FedEx debacle,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Investigators have been speaking to FedEx security personnel and the driver has been identified and questioned. More to come, please be patient as we are currently getting into all the details. All the information that we can share will be shared when we can share it.”

In a statement Friday, FedEx said, “The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care.

“We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible,” the company said. “In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action.”