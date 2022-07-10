FedEx driver making deliveries is carjacked in Fresno. How officers found the truck

A FedEx driver was carjacked Saturday afternoon in central Fresno, police said.

The carjacking was reported at 4 p.m. when the FedEx driver was at Fruit and Shields avenues, Lt. Sean Biggs said. A suspect in his 40s approached the driver, pulled out a gun and demanded that the FedEx driver get out of his delivery truck.

The driver complied and the suspect drove off, Biggs said.

The driver called police and patrol officers were alerted. Eight minutes later, an officer traveling eastbound on Clinton Avenue saw the FedEx truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Clinton and Vagedes avenues.

Biggs said the suspect was near the vehicle but ran when an officer approached.

Other officers arrived and the suspect was captured a short time later at the apartment complex.

Robbery detectives are investigating the crime, Biggs said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.