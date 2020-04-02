FedEx drivers say they're not getting coronavirus protections other delivery workers receive

The drivers who handle much of FedEx's delivery business say they are not getting the coronavirus protections and additional sick leave other U.S. delivery workers have been given, even as they risk exposure working long hours delivering high volumes of packages to millions of Americans stuck at home.

While many major U.S. companies, including UPS, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service, have changed sick leave policies for essential employees like delivery workers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers for FedEx's Ground division say the company has not provided cleaning and sanitizing supplies or offered additional health benefits like sick leave, even though other FedEx employees have received some.

FedEx directly employs more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and delivers more packages than any other private U.S. company except UPS. The FedEx Ground division, which delivers most FedEx packages in North America, is the company's second most profitable segment and brought in nearly 30 percent of its revenue last year.

FedEx Ground, however, is structured far differently than most other major U.S. delivery operations because it depends on drivers who are employed by independent contractors to deliver its packages. FedEx Ground drivers work for the contractors, not FedEx.

FedEx Ground works with nearly 5,000 contractors, which it calls "service providers," in the U.S. The contractors employ more than 100,000 workers -- many as drivers -- according to the company, and operate approximately 60,000 vehicles, according to federal data.

FedEx Ground drivers around the country told NBC News they are worried for their health and concerned by a lack of communication from FedEx about what measures the company is taking to protect them in light of the coronavirus.

NBC News spoke to 10 FedEx Ground drivers in seven states who said FedEx has largely told the contractors they are on their own when it comes to protective equipment, cleaning and sanitizing supplies and leave for sick workers.

"FedEx could give two anythings about us," said a veteran driver in Oak Park, Michigan. Like all the drivers who talked to NBC News, he spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid potential retribution. "They are telling contractors, 'it's your company, you figure it out.' My contractor is doing what he can, but he's losing money left and right."

A spokesperson for FedEx Ground told NBC News that "as independent businesses, service providers employ their own personnel, and make their own entrepreneurial decisions concerning employer-related expenses, including wages, salaries, and benefits."

Contractors are compensated by FedEx based on package, stop and mile rates. While there are no publicly available national statistics, drivers around the country said few offer benefits like health insurance, or have the ability to provide two weeks of additional paid time off.

"I'm very fortunate to have a good contractor that offers a good wage and health insurance," said a driver from Ohio. He said that for drivers who don't have good benefits, "it truly does make it scary working this type of job with everything going on."

Sick pay policies

The country's other major delivery companies have all offered employees some form of extra benefits due to coronavirus. The U.S. Postal Service has updated its leave policies to allow "liberal use of leave" so employees can stay home if they feel sick, must provide dependent care -- which now includes dealing with school closures -- or "wish to abide by state or local shelter-in-place requirements." It will also provide 80 hours of paid leave to noncareer employees for issues related to COVID-19.

UPS reached an agreement with its union to provide 10 days paid sick leave for workers diagnosed with COVID-19 and those required to be isolated due to a family member's illness.

Even Amazon, though still smaller than the other three big deliverers, has offered its delivery employees support. Amazon is the only other large deliverer that employs most of its delivery drivers through contracting companies, like FedEx Ground. Amazon's delivery network has far fewer contract companies -- just over 800 -- and employs more than 75,000 drivers in the U.S., according to company figures from December.