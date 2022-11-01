FedEx to make drop boxes ADA compliant as part of settlement in class action suit

In this April 10, 2017, photo, a FedEx envelope is placed into a drop box in North Andover, Mass.

FedEx agreed to a settlement in a California class action lawsuit last month that will require the company to assess all its unattended drop boxes and modify them to be accessible to customers with mobility disabilities.

The suit was filed in October 2021 by business owner Janne Kouri, alleging that FedEx Express was in violation of Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in the enjoyment of goods, services or facilities. Kouri, who was paralyzed by a spinal cord injury and requires the use of a wheelchair, filed his initial complaint after attempting to use a FedEx Express drop box and finding that the opening was beyond reach of wheelchair users and the operation of the drop box doors required force beyond ADA guidelines.

“I contacted my attorneys... to investigate whether this problem was widespread across FedEx’s drop box locations,” Kouri said in a court document. “It turns out it is.”

The terms of the preliminary settlement, agreed to in September, include FedEx paying $900,000 in attorneys’ fees and $20,000 to Kouri for a release of his individual claims. Over the course of the next four years, FedEx must also engage with an ADA consultant, train its drop box team in ADA compliance measures, survey each of its roughly 34,000 drop boxes, remove any access barriers and ensure that new drop boxes adhere to 2010 ADA standards.

The settlement also provides that Kouri's counsel will receive a report of the survey results and any modifications to check that FedEx has complied with the terms.

“We are committed to providing proper access to drop boxes for our customers,” FedEx said in an emailed statement. “We have agreed to inspect our drop boxes and make any adjustments needed to ensure ADA compliance.”

In March, a similar class suit was filed in Memphis by Mississippi resident Ben Weisfeld, also alleging that FedEx drop boxes are inaccessible for wheelchair users and customers with disabilities due to excessive reach and force requirements. FedEx motioned to stay proceedings for the case in September pending the approval of the settlement in the California case.

The preliminary approval hearing in the California case is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Niki Scheinberg is the FedEx and logistics reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at monika.scheinberg@commercialappeal.com.

