FedEx employee charged with attempted murder after shooting coworker, police say

A man is charged in the attempted murder of his coworker, whom he allegedly shot after an argument.

On Nov. 2, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 3900 block of E. Holmes Road at 10:30 p.m.

A man at the scene told officers his coworker, Will Morris, had shot him in the abdomen, according to an affidavit.

The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

FedEx security confirmed Morris was a FedEx employee and had just scanned his ID, records show.

Police confirmed Morris’ identity with the security supervisor.

On Nov. 7, during an interview with the victim, he told police Morris had touched him on the back and he didn’t like that.

They got into an argument.

According to the affidavit, as the victim was walking to his car in the parking lot, Morris pulled up and pointed a weapon at him.

He then allegedly got out of the car and fired a shot, hitting his coworker in the abdomen.

William Morris is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

