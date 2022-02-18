FedEx employee killed in forklift accident at Memphis hub, police say. What we know

A FedEx employee is dead after a forklift accident at the shipping company’s Memphis hub, multiple news outlets reported, citing police.

Authorities said the woman, who hasn’t been named, was declared dead Friday, Feb. 18, after an accident while operating a forklift, according to WREG. No other injuries were reported.

McClatchy News reached out to Memphis police and was awaiting a response.

Authorities were alerted to a “personal injury” at the hub around 2 a.m., WMC reported. It’s unclear what led to the accident, and few other details have been released.

In a statement, FedEx said it is cooperating with the police investigation into the employee’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our team member,” the company said, according to the Associated Press. “Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, their colleagues, and all those affected by this event.”

This marks the second death of a FedEx hub employee on the job in three years, the Commercial Appeal reported.