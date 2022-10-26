FedEx employee retaliates after failed test, killing his instructor, PA officials say

A FedEx employee has been charged more than two weeks after Pennsylvania officials say he fatally shot a coworker in an act of retaliation.

Bartholomew “Bart” Masciulli had been an employee with FedEx for 28 years when he was shot and killed outside Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, Oct. 7, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a news release on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Masciulli, a 51-year-old father of three, was allegedly shot in the face by Keith Lamont Blount, 59.

“I’m sorry to tell you your husband is dead,” a FedEx representative said in a phone call to Masciulli’s wife, Mary, she said in a Facebook post.

Stollsteimer said Masciulli was assigned to evaluate if Blount was ready to become a driver for FedEx. Documents show Masciulli evaluated Blount on Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, and did not approve him, according to prosecutors.

“When (Blount) did not receive a positive evaluation, he decided to retaliate in the worst way possible,” the district attorney said. “In committing this senseless act, he has forever deprived a family of their loved one, and he has shaken the community to its core.”

Witnesses saw Blount shoot five shots at Masciulli, who was in a silver Jeep during the incident, the district attorney said. Blount then fled in a Honda Accord.

Masciulli was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia police found Blount later that day, and he exchanged gunfire with four officers, Stollsteimer said. Blount was wounded in the shooting and taken to Temple University Hospital. No officers were injured.

Now discharged from the hospital, Blount was charged with criminal homicide and first- and third-degree murder, according to the district attorney. He also faces firearms charges and counts of assault against police.

Blount is being held in a Philadelphia jail without bail, officials said.

“Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe — our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship,” Stollsteimer said.

Story continues

Bart Masciulli — “the most amazing human being”

An obituary states Masciulli had been married for 25 years and often worked multiple jobs so his wife could be a stay-at-home mom. He represented FedEx for 17 years in the National Truck Driving Competition.

“Bart had an infectious personality and could make friends anywhere,” the obituary states. “He was the best karaoke singer around and made sure everyone knew it. He was the life of the party, and he will be sincerely missed by many.”

His wife called Bart “the hardest working man” she has ever met.

“Even if you didn’t like his personality, you respected his work ethic,” Mary Masciulli said in a Facebook post.

One of his daughters, Devan Masciulli, is a meteorologist for 25 News in Peoria, Illinois. She said her father was a “massive” fan of Philadelphia sports, including the Phillies, who recently won the National League pennant to advance to the World Series.

“I like to think my dad was in heaven pulling all the strings,” she said in a Twitter post.

I lost my dad in a senseless act just over 2 weeks ago. He was a massive Philly sports fan. I wish so badly he was here to see the @Phillies making it to the #WorldSeries. I like to think my dad was in heaven pulling all the strings. LET’S WIN IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/F36B1BcZJN — Devan Masciulli (@devanmasciulli) October 23, 2022

His other adult children also commented on their father’s death.

“He was one of the greatest men alive,” his daughter Samantha said. “He cared for his family and friends so much and has supported us through everything. He made an impact on so many lives.”

His son, who shares the same name as his father, called him “the most amazing human being.”

“I have tried my best to make you proud,” the younger Bart said. “You’ve meant the world to me. I’m terrified how to keep moving on in life without you. I’ve always had you to lean on at my worst and now you aren’t here. You always had the right answer for any problem I’ve had.”

Argument at Arby’s escalates when teen fatally shoots 28-year-old, Oklahoma cops say

Coworker kills 71-year-old driver during argument on drive home from Georgia, cops say