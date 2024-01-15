FedEx employees package 40,000 meals to feed those in need around the world

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the employees at the FedEx Ground facility in Moon Township packed meals to feed the hungry.

The cafeteria at the facility was turned into a food assembly line as 180 employees volunteered their time to package 40,000 meals in support of “Rise Against Hunger,” an international hunger relief organization.

“As we know, hunger is a huge issue in the world. Depending on what stats you’re looking at, anywhere between one and eight people are going hungry in a day,” said Joey Kelly of Rise Against Hunger.

From station to station, food staples were bagged and packaged into bags containing six meals each.

This is the tenth year FedEx and Rise Against Hunger partnered together in a day of service of the federal holiday meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

“You gotta have fun, even when you’re working, you gotta work hard and play hard. So today we’ll have a little dancing and taking pictures and we’ll have fun doing what we do and getting 40,000 meals packaged,” said Rachee Powell, the manager of diversity, equity and inclusion at FedEx.

Pittsburgh’s volunteers are only a small part of a larger effort by FedEx and Rise Against Hunger. Over 800 FedEx volunteers in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, Newark, Orlando and Washington, D.C. packaged over 220,000 meals.

“Everything that we do at Rise Against Hunger couldn’t be done without a meal packaging event like this,” Kelly said.

The meals packaged in Pittsburgh Monday will get shipped to people in need around the world.

