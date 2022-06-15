FedEx in Europe Delivers Help for Ukraine

Our hearts are with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. To help, we deliver donations for the charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) we're supporting through our Europe shipping-in-kind programme.

Our shipping-in-kind efforts in Europe are part of FedEx Corporation’s commitment of more than $1.5 million USD in relief aid to those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. So far, we've completed six shipments of relief items in Europe to countries closest to Ukraine’s borders for the NGOs we’re supporting. We're working closely with these charities and non-governmental organisations to make sure the supplies are delivered to those affected most.

These shipments include practical items to help provide for basic, vital needs like food, shelter, medical and financial support. A shipment of laptops and mobile phones for the Polish Red Cross is being used to establish a cash system for refugees. Three full truckloads of generators have been delivered to hospitals and refugee camps for the International Red Cross. We’ve also delivered oxygen concentrators and medication for Direct Relief. And we’ve coordinated several shipments of tents and special hot food boxes to transport food for the World Central Kitchen, from the kitchens to delivery areas nearby.

We're able to provide this critical logistics support through our FedEx Cares Delivering for Good programme, dedicated to helping communities in times of need or crisis.

