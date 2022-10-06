FedEx Express and pilots union file for federal mediation in contract negotiations

FedEx Express and the Airline Pilots Association, which represents FedEx Express pilots, filed for mediation with the National Mediation Board on Wednesday.

The two have been in contract negotiations since May 2021 with pilots seeking adjustments to their pensions and other quality-of-life benefits. The lengthy negotiations led to FedEx pilots picketing along Democrat Road earlier this year.

Now, the parties are seeking federal intervention.

When asked for comment, Courtney Bland, communications strategist for the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council, said the union decided to file for mediation first to expedite the negotiation process and invited FedEx to join.

“The decision to invoke the services of the NMB was not taken lightly,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx MEC in a news release. “Although we are disappointed with management’s proposals, we remain prepared to work with FedEx under the auspices of federal mediation to achieve a contract that recognizes the collective contributions of FedEx pilots.”

FedEx pilots picket as the Airline Pilots Association continues to negotiate a new contract with FedEx on Tuesday June 28, 2022, along Democrat Road in Memphis. The association is seeking adjustments to pilots’ pensions based on cost-of-living as well as benefits that enhance the quality of life of pilots as they work.

Norman also said that it is "imperative" for the parties to reach an agreement quickly as the peak holiday shipping season approaches.

8 of the 12 sections of the contract opened for renegotiation have been agreed upon. However, the remaining sections, including issues of retirement and pay rates, are still under debate.

Under the Railway Labor Act, the current contract does not expire until the NMB has finished the mediation process.

FedEx benefits:FedEx to offer new type 2 diabetes plan in 2023 benefits

FedEx cuts:Everything we know about FedEx cost-cutting initiatives

“Mediation is a path we have gone down before and a process that has proved useful,” said Don Dillman, senior vice president of Air Operations, FedEx Express, in a news release. “We are hopeful that expedited mediation allows us to conclude negotiations and to reach an agreement that is fair and reasonable to pilots, other FedEx employees, our customers, and our stakeholders.”

Story continues

The news comes following an announcement from FedEx that it will adopt an aggressive cost-reduction plan, including reducing daily flight frequencies at FedEx Express on several routes and temporarily parking some aircraft.

Niki Scheinberg is the FedEx and logistics reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at monika.scheinberg@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: FedEx Express, pilots union seek mediation in contract negotiations