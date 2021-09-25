FedEx fires driver who refused to deliver to homes with flags representing BLM, Biden administration

Ex-FedEx employee Vincent Paterno mocked Kamala Harris’ name with a vulgar term via TikTok

A former FedEx driver who vowed in a profanity-laced video to never deliver packages to houses championing the Black Lives Matter movement, Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris has since been fired — and now won’t be delivering packages to any houses at all.

First reported by TooFab on Friday, the delivery company terminated employee Vincent Paterno, 39, after catching wind of a TikTok video in which Paterno smugly states he will not extend services to any house with a flag representing BLM, the President or VP, using a vulgar term to mock Harris’ first name.

Hey, @FedEx, your employee Vincent Paterno said he won’t deliver packages to people who’s political ideology he doesn’t agree with. /20 pic.twitter.com/G00eosZEJC — Shell_Seas (@LivingBlueTX) September 18, 2021

“What’s up TikTok? Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, if you don’t have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f***ing camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your s***,” Paterno said, visibly wearing a FedEx uniform.

“I will not deliver your s***,” he reiterated. “I will bring that back to the station and I will keep doing that s***. Have a good day.”

A FedEx spokesperson recently confirmed to TooFab that Paterno was no longer an employee of the company.

“We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx,” the spokesperson said. “This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company.”

The video, originally posted on Sept. 16, has since garnered over 40,000 views and more than 2,100 comments, many criticizing Paterno’s views.

“You about to lose your job 😂😂😂,” the top-liked comment reads.

“So if you get sick and go to the ER remember those doctors, nurses, and people have the right not to help you if they support Biden 😁😁,” another wrote. One commenter pointed out that some of the packages Paterno withheld could have contained life-saving medicine or medical devices.

“Somebody tag me in his weepy apology video after he gets fired 😂,” wrote another commenter. Now that Paterno is out of a job, that’s a video he’ll have ample time to make.

