Do FedEx Ground drivers face background checks? Here’s what the company says

FedEx Ground drivers are subject to criminal history background checks during the application process, the company said Saturday.

A FedEx contract driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is accused in the kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise. Horner, of Fort Worth, was making a delivery in front of Athena’s house at the time she disappeared Wednesday, authorities said.

Athena’s body was found Friday evening, two days after she was reported missing by her stepmother.

FedEx Ground is one of many independent operating companies in the FedEx Corp., which includes FedEx Express, FedEx Freight and FedEx Office.

“FedEx Ground contracts with independent businesses that provide package pickup and delivery services using their own employees, vehicles and equipment,” FedEx Ground said in a statement. “The employees of these service provider companies are subject to criminal history background checks as part of the driver eligibility process.”

FedEx drivers have been accused of several violent crimes across the country in the past year.

