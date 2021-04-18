FedEx gunman legally purchased assault rifles months after shotgun was seized from his home

Sarah Nelson, Arika Herron and John Bacon, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspected gunman in the mass shooting that left eight people dead at a FedEx building here legally purchased the two assault rifles used in the massacre just months after a shotgun was seized from his home, authorities said.

A trace of the two guns revealed that suspect Brandon Scott Hole, 19, legally bought the rifles in July and September last year, police said. Police declined to say where Hole bought the guns, citing the ongoing investigation.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said Hole’s mother contacted law enforcement in March 2020 to report that Hole might try to commit "suicide by cop."

Records show the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a mental health check and list Hole as being arrested. The report says police seized a shotgun "from dangerous person."

Police placed Hole on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold. The FBI interviewed Hole again a month later based on “items observed in the suspect’s bedroom,” and later said no violent extremism ideology was found or criminal violation detected, authorities said.

The shotgun was not returned to Hole.

FedEx shooting 'a devastating blow' to an already grieving Indianapolis

Hole, a former FedEx employee, died by suicide after going to the FedEx Plainfield Ground Operations Center on Thursday night and opening fire in the parking lot and then inside the building, killing eight and wounding several others.

Police have not revealed a motive for the rampage. Four of the victims were of Sikh descent, and the Sikh Coalition has called for a hate crime investigation.

Some mourners gathered at a vigil Saturday issued calls for stronger gun laws in the wake of the tragedy at the FedEx Plainfield Ground Operations Center.

FedEx shooter legally purchased guns used in shooting, IMPD says

"We can't continue living with the constant threat of gun violence everywhere we go," said Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat representing Indianapolis. "It's not normal. It will never be normal. ... Let's turn this tragedy into a catalyst of change and create safer communities for all Americans."

Saturday evening Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined with Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, and other officials as well as co-workers, family and friends of those whose lives were lost at a candlelight vigil at Krannert Park on the Westside.

Indianapolis City Council President Vop Osili called for "an adult discussion without rancor" about gun violence and how to ensure that no other mass shootings occur.

DeAndra Dycus, Pamela Wooden, Brenda Hutson and other members of Purpose 4 My Pain have all lost love ones to gun violence. When they heard the news that eight more families were now experiencing the same pain, Dycus said they knew they needed to show support.

“I wanted to show solidarity in our community, because we’re tired,” Dycus said. “Enough is enough. And I wanted families who have been impacted by gun violence to know their community is here to support them.”

What we know about Brandon Scott Hole, suspect in FedEx Center shooting

Hole's family issued a statement Saturday. The family apologized and noted they tried to get him help.

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed," the statement said. "Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community."

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Contributing: Shari Rudavsky, Indianapolis Star

Loved ones attend a vigil for the victims of the FedEx shooting in Plainfield, Indiana, on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: FedEx shooting Indianapolis: Gun previously seized from Brandon Hole

