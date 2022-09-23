FedEx to increase shipping rates, cut costs by $2B

Customers can expect to pay more to ship through FedEx next year, according to a news release from the Memphis-based company.

FedEx will raise ground and express shipping rates by an average of 6.9% in January 2023, the company announced on Thursday. Freight rates will increase by an average of 6.9% to 7.9%.

“We’re moving with speed and agility to navigate a difficult operating environment, pulling cost, commercial, and capacity levers to adjust to the impacts of reduced demand,” wrote Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer.

Less than a week ago, he made global headlines by predicting a global recession after the company saw a global drop in demand.

“We do know that any setback is a setback for Memphis,” said economist John Gnuschke last week. “We want them to grow and prosper. When they grow and prosper, we grow and prosper.”

FedEx also announced that the company will implement “cost-saving actions”, cutting between $2.2-$2.7 billion in costs.

That’s part of $4 billion in costs that the company hopes to cut by 2025.

