FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase FedEx's shares on or after the 4th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that FedEx has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $220.72. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for FedEx

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. FedEx has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 27% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see FedEx has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. FedEx is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, FedEx has increased its dividend at approximately 20% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is FedEx an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? FedEx has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about FedEx, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in FedEx for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FedEx you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.