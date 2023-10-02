FedEx paid man $400,000 after he lied about 67 lost packages, feds say. He’s charged

A man defrauded FedEx of over $400,000 over the course of several years, claiming he had lost 67 packages, federal officials say.

The Texas man was indicted on nine counts of mail fraud in Tennessee, where FedEx is based, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee said in a Sept. 29 news release. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His lawyer declined to comment on the case when reached by McClatchy News.

The 58-year-old from the Austin area filed reimbursement claims on 67 packages he claimed were lost, according to the indictment. From September 2019 to October 2022, the man deposited packages at FedEx drop boxes in Texas with fake information, officials said.

“Using the physical address of the mail forwarding service and a fictional name for the sender, (the defendant) created the appearance of sending packages from Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington state,” federal officials said.

Then, he would claim the packages had never been delivered.

The packages contained little or no value, according to the indictment, but the man said the value of the contents exceeded $8,000 when he filed reimbursement claims.

If FedEx accepted the claim, which it did on 44 out of 67 attempts, a check would be sent to the mail service address and forwarded to the man, officials said.

The nine packages listed in the indictment were processed at FedEx’s Memphis hub, according to the release.

FedEx paid the man $402,460, the indictment says, which comes out to an average of $9,147 per package.

The defendant was arrested in Texas and appeared in Tennessee court Sept. 25, according to the release.

