FedEx plans to close shipping center in Macon this fall, eliminating more than 60 jobs

FedEx plans to close a shipping center in Macon this fall, impacting 62 jobs, according to a notice the company sent to the state earlier this month.

The move will largely affect couriers, as well as three managers at the center located in south Bibb County at 4560 Houston Ave.

Some workers will move to the FedEx Ground service center in Macon while others will be laid off, according to a FedEx spokesperson who spoke with the Memphis Business Journal.







FedEx revenue has dropped from pandemic highs, when COVID-19 prompted folks to make more online purchases, according to a report from Reuters.

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said earlier this year that the company was projected to lay off about 25,000 workers by the end of its fiscal year. The layoffs are aimed at helping the company reach its $4 billion cost-reduction plan.

FedEx filed a public WARN notice regarding the layoffs on June 6. The WARN act mandates that companies with more than 100 employees notify their workers and the state if it lays off 50 or more employees at one time.

Gabriel Kopp is a Mercer University student interning with the Telegraph this summer through the Center for Collaborative Journalism.