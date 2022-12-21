FedEx Profit Tops Estimates as Higher Prices Offset Decline in Shipments

(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, lifted by price increases and cost cuts that helped make up for a decline in package volume.

Shares of the delivery giant rose after the company announced an additional $1 billion of projected savings in fiscal 2023, bringing the total to about $3.7 billion.

Earnings totaled $3.18 a share excluding some items, the Memphis, Tennessee-based courier said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts had predicted $2.80 a share on average. Sales for the quarter ended Nov. 30 were $22.8 billion, below estimates of $23.7 billion.

FedEx is making “rapid progress on our ongoing transformation while navigating a weaker demand environment,” Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam said in the statement. “Our earnings exceeded our expectations in the second quarter driven by the execution and acceleration of our aggressive cost reduction plans.”

Fedex shares rose 4.4% in premarket trading Wednesday to $171.60 as of 7:39 a.m. in New York. The stock had fallen about 36% this year as of the close on Tuesday.

Some analysts were encouraged by the cost cuts and upside beat. Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee, who has a neutral rating on the stock, wrote in a research note to clients that FedEx shares will benefit from the positive earnings, though concerns linked to the broader economy persist. Keybank Capital’s Todd Fowler, who has a sector weight rating, wrote that FedEx’s valuation may provide support into a possible fiscal 2023 cyclical trough.

Pared Back Expectations

Investors had pared their expectations in September after FedEx pulled its annual forecast, posted earnings well below estimates and pledged to cut costs in the face of sagging volume. The decline in shipments was much quicker than FedEx anticipated, and the company also struggled with service issues in Europe, Subramaniam said on a Sept. 22 conference call.

For the year, FedEx announced a new target of adjusted earnings of $13 to $14 a share, excluding pension-fund fluctuations and expenses related to the cost-saving measures. Analysts were predicting adjusted profit of $14.14 a share.

For the latest quarter, the company cited weakness in demand at FedEx express, its largest and best-known business.

FedEx is dealing with a post-pandemic hangover. Volume and package prices at the ground unit had swelled at the height of the pandemic when people avoided stores. At the same time, the express unit soared as companies sent goods via FedEx planes because ships were backed up and airlines canceled passenger flights, which also carry cargo.

Volume in the truck-freight division jumped as well, thanks to the supply-chain squeeze that also drove up rates.

More Cost Savings

That strong demand began to unwind this year, but has been mitigated by higher pricing and now the cost savings. Sales at the express unit fell 6.4% to $10.9 billion in the latest quarter as price increases failed to counter a 12% drop in package volume.

At the ground unit, sales rose 1.6% to $8.39 billion on the back of a nearly 13% increase in average price even as package volume fell 9.1%. The trucking unit saw sales jump 8% to $2.45 billion, buoyed by an 18% gain in revenue per shipment.

FedEx said capital expenditures are expected to be $5.9 billion for fiscal year 2023 that concludes at the end of May. That’s down $400 million from its previous forecast.

“As we look to the second half of our fiscal year, we are accelerating our progress on cost actions, helping to offset continued global volume softness,” said Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz in the statement.

