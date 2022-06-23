FedEx reports strong fourth-quarter earnings, with revenue increases across the company

FedEx announced its fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, which largely saw increases in revenue across the board amid a quarter that saw nationwide inflation and gas prices rise.

FedEx made $24.4 billion in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year’s fourth quarter, an 8% increase from the year-before quarter’s $22.6 billion. The company posted an adjusted operating income of $1.80 billion, a 32% increase from last year's $1.36 billion.

FedEx’s fourth quarter ended May 31. It marked the end of a strong fiscal year for the Memphis logistics giant, in which its outlook improved significantly from a year ago.

“Our fiscal 2022 financial performance was a result of our team's ability to adapt to a number of unexpected challenges and is a testament to the FedEx value proposition and the execution of our long-term strategy,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “Our foundational investments have set the stage for a strong fiscal 2023. As we move forward, our focus will be on revenue quality and lowering our cost to serve. I am honored to lead our dedicated global team, who enable FedEx to lead the industry from a position of strength.”

Business-to-business shipping traffic has rebounded, while business-to-consumer volume has surged as more home deliveries are being made.

FedEx workers load a Boeing 777 full of medical supplies for Ukraine on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis. The plane will land in Warsaw, Poland, where 76 tons of medical supplies will be distributed to residents of Ukraine as well as refugees.

The services of FedEx Express, FedEx’s largest company which focuses mainly on transporting items by air, have been in high demand as cargo capacity on passenger planes remains limited.

The company made $11.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 6% increase from $11.3 billion the year before. Operating income rose from $737 million to $886 million.

FedEx Express’ improved operating results are attributed to revenue management actions including increased fuel surcharges. Though several key factors such as global volume softness, largely due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitical uncertainty — including the war in Ukraine — and slower economic growth, partially offset the year-over-year improvement, according to FedEx.

FedEx Ground, meanwhile, has reaped the benefits of the e-commerce boom, handling significantly higher package volumes and hiring delivery drivers in record numbers.

The company made $8.5 billion in revenue versus $8.1 billion the year-before quarter. Though its operation income declined from $1.1 billion to $849 million.

Sharon Short moves large packages onto a conveyor belt Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the FedEx Ground Olive Branch hub.

FedEx Ground’s operating results can be attributed to higher self-insurance accruals and increased purchase transportation and wages — though costs were partially offset by higher revenue per package, including increased fuel surcharges.

Average daily volume also declined primarily due to yield management actions affecting the FedEx Ground Economy service.

FedEx shares were trading at $226.10 per share Thursday afternoon. The stock price has climbed since March’s earnings report, but it’s still below its 52-week high of $304.59.

FedEx reported an adjusted earnings per share of $6.87, slightly below projections. Wall Street analysts were predicting earnings per share of $6.91 on revenue of $24.3 billion, according to investment research company Zacks.

