FedEx shooting: Everything we know so far about incident at Indianapolis warehouse

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a FedEX warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night (AP)

Eight people were killed and more than half a dozen others were injured following a shooting at an Indianapolis warehouse for the parcel delivery firm FedEx, on Thursday night.

Five of the shooting victims are receiving treatment for gunshot or shrapnel wounds from the shooting, with another in a critical condition. One other is expected to recover, according to The New York Times.

The eight people who died, according to Indianapolis officer Genae Cook, were found dead at the scene. The suspect, acting alone, is still to be identified. Police found him deceased.

Here is everything we know so far about the shooting:

Where is the FedEx warehouse?

Police first responded to reports of a shooting at the FedEx facility around 11pm on Thursday, in the shadow of Indianapolis International Airport, in the southwest of the city.

The international parcel firm is thought to employ hundreds at the site – many of whom were witnesses, and a smaller number believed to be among the victims, on Thursday.

What happened at the scene?

Police arrived to reports of an active shooting at the FedEx warehouse.

The Indianapolis deputy chief of criminal investigations, Craig McCartt, told CNN the shooting “probably only lasted one to two minutes”, after it began in the parking lot.

After diving up to the building, the shooter went inside but “did not get very far into the facility at all”, in part thanks to metal detectors at its entrance, according to Mr McCartt.

An employee for FedEx, Levi Miller, told NBC’sToday show that he was sitting outside with co-workers when he first heard “two shots” from inside, and almost two dozen others fired outside.

“I saw a man, a hooded figured … the man did have an AR in his hand, and he starting shouting and then he started firing.”



Levi Miller, who works at the FedEx building where a gunman killed at least eight people before taking his own life, tells us about what he experienced. pic.twitter.com/67uLyasWAJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2021

“This is when I stand up, I see a man, a hooded figure,” said the employee, who then ducked for cover. “He started firing in random directions”.

The shooter, seen with an automatic rifle, then allegedly killed himself when police arrived shortly after – after killing eight and injuring others.

Where about other FedEx workers, and their families?

FedEx workers, who were seen running from the warehouse amid the shooting, were not able to contact family members because the firm forbids phones on the warehouse floor, Mr Cratt told CNN.

“It’s certainly been a night of uncertainty and frustration for those families, and I think that frustration was exacerbated by the fact that many of the employees did not have cell phones on them in the facility,” the Indianapolis officer said.

A nearby the Holiday Inn Express was turned into a reunification sight for the FedEx workers and their families, who received information on the shooting – and on the safety of their relatives – from police.

The FedEx shooting “probably only lasted one to two minutes,” the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis police said, adding that the suspect exited his vehicle and immediately began shooting while in the parking lot.https://t.co/X62Edr7XZc pic.twitter.com/dyMeYoKAbU — New Day (@NewDay) April 16, 2021

A number of FedEx employees were also transported to be interviewed by Indianapolis police, who are investigating.

Who was the shooter?

Officials are working to identify the suspect, who was acting alone, and are still to figure out a motive for the shooting.

Further information is expected on Friday.

What has FedEx said of the shooting?

In a statement, the parcel firm said it was aware of the shooting and was co-operating with the Indianapolis police investigation.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” Jim Masilak told the Times. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

