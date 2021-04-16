FedEx shooting: ‘Multiple victims’ as gunman enters facility near Indianapolis airport

Rituparna Chatterjee
(Independent)
A “mass casualty situation” has been reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis after gunshots were heard, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police department spokesperson Genae Cook.

The incident happened at the building located at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, WRTV reported. Multiple victims have been reported. More details are awaited.

The facility is located near the Indianapolis international airport.

