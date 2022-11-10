FedEx truck driver on the loose after deadly hit-and-run crash, New York cops say

A FedEx driver is on the loose after the company’s truck was involved in a hit-and-run that turned deadly, according to police in New York City and media reports.

First, a FedEx truck struck a man as he was crossing the street in Brooklyn at about 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, WPIX reported.

The man became trapped under the FedEx tractor-trailer until the driver drove off and made a right turn, the NYPD told McClatchy News in a statement. Immediately afterward, a man driving a Kia hit the pedestrian, who was lying in the street, as he made the same right turn, police say.

After authorities arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the intersection of Coney Island Avenue and Caton Avenue, according to the NYPD. The driver of the Kia stayed at the crash site after hitting the pedestrian, police say.

An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made, police say.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident,” a FedEx spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement on Nov. 10. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation.”

