FedEx Tumbles After Pulling Annual Earnings Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. withdrew its annual earnings forecast and said preliminary results for the latest quarter fell short of expectations, sending shares of the package-delivery giant tumbling and stoking fears that economic conditions are worsening.

Adjusted earnings for the three months ended Aug. 31 are projected to have fallen short of expectations as the courier grappled with weakness in Asia and challenges in Europe. At the same time, operating expenses were high relative to demand. In response the company will take “cost actions,” including parking some aircraft, cutting workers’ hours and closing more than 90 FedEx Office locations.

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the US,” Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. “We are swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first-quarter results are below our expectations.”

While US economic data has been mixed, with employment and manufacturing holding up, companies across industries are starting to paint a grimmer picture of the economy. Conditions in Asia and Europe also appear to be weighing on the US, where consumers are shifting spending into travel and concerts and away from online shopping.

General Electric Co.’s chief financial officer warned Thursday that the company is seeing pressure on cash flow amid supply-chain snags, while industrial titans U.S. Steel Corp., Alcoa Corp. and Nucor Corp. have said deliveries are waning. The CEO of McDonald’s Corp. said Wednesday he expects a minor US recession in 2023 and a more significant one in Europe.

Earlier this summer, retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. scaled back expectations as consumers recalibrate their spending. In August, shipping containers arriving in Los Angeles -- the US’s busiest port -- fell by the most since the early days of the pandemic, which is another sign that demand is moderating.

CEO Setback

Fedex’s bleak comments are a setback for the company’s new CEO, who had won investor support shortly after taking the reins in June by raising the dividend, agreeing to revamp the board and laying out a multiyear plan to boost profit. Subramaniam now must steer the courier through a post-pandemic economy in which consumers are spending more on services than discretionary purchases.

Shares of FedEx sank 16% in extended trading at 6:20 p.m. in New York. The stock already was down about 21% this year as of the close of regular trading on Thursday.

Earnings, excluding some items, for the quarter were $3.44 a share, Fedex said in the statement. That’s well short of the $5.10 average estimate of analysts. Preliminary revenue of $23.2 billion in the period narrowly missed expectations.

The company expects business conditions to worsen in the current quarter.

