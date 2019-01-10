FedEx and UPS Could Lose Billions as Amazon Air Expands

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expanding its fleet of cargo planes to 50, potentially taking billions of dollars in business from FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS), as it assumes more responsibility for its own deliveries. It also positions Amazon as a future carrier rival.

Because analysts estimate the online retailer accounts for about 3% to 5% of FedEx's revenue and percentages in the low teens for UPS -- though last year the carrier said no customer represented more than 10% -- it's clear UPS has more to lose than FedEx, though losing a significant customer is never good.

While Amazon might not be looking to replace FedEx or UPS, or even the U.S. Postal Service for that matter, but rather to supplement them, it still means they're going to feel the hit.

Image source: Amazon.com.

Amazon, the straw that stirs the e-commerce drink

Amazon is already responsible for about half of all e-commerce conducted in the U.S. and analysts forecast U.S. online sales will exceed $1 trillion by 2025. The USPS is seen as bearing most of the burden for Amazon's sales, handling 62% of its package shipments, followed by 21% by UPS and 8% by FedEx. Another 9% is delivered by regional carriers. But as delivery rates rise across the board, the cost to Amazon is not insignificant and it makes sense it will want to internalize more of the delivery process.

Morgan Stanley estimates Amazon saves $2 to $4 per package when it uses its own fleet, or some $2 billion annually. That's about 10% of what Amazon spent on shipping in 2017. The USPS raised its rates last October, a move that will cost the e-tailer $1 billion in 2019, and that's on the basis of the postal service handling just 40% to 50% of Amazon's deliveries. With FedEx and UPS both raising their rates by an average of 4.9%, the costs to Amazon will be substantial.

Since Amazon has become the hub around which the spokes of e-commerce are arrayed, it needs to lessen the impact the carriers impose on its business. Expanding its air fleet serves as a pressure release valve, helping to contain rising costs, but also relieving the capacity constraints FedEx, UPS, and USPS feel as Amazon grows.

Yet it also puts it in the position to create a rival carrier service to challenge the carriers.

Expansion is in the air

Amazon is building out its fleet of planes, agreeing to lease an additional 10 aircraft from Air Transport Services Group for its Amazon Air service, bringing the total to 50. At full capacity, the hub could handle 100 planes.

Although Amazon says the increase is ostensibly so it can "ensure we have the capacity to quickly and efficiently deliver packages to customers for years to come," it also could enable it to handle third-party packages.

Last year the e-commerce giant began trialing a service in Los Angeles for third-party merchants selling on its website called Shipping with Amazon. It's easy to see how that could transform into a national program, as Amazon is opening an expanded regional air hub at Fort Worth Alliance Airport next year; another hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which will open in 2021; and a new sorting facility in Ohio's Wilmington Air Park.

Amazon also ordered 20,000 Sprinter vans from Mercedes-Benz in September, a quadrupling of its first order, which will be leased to third-party delivery companies for last-mile package delivery. It's Amazon Flex program lets drivers use their own cars to make deliveries.