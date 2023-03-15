FedEx worker caught with $34,000 in stolen items in his truck, South Carolina cops say

A FedEx employee was caught with thousands of dollars in stolen items in his truck, South Carolina deputies said.

The man was working at a shipping center in North Charleston when officials said he stole boxes filled with Samsung and Apple products.

Now, more than five months later, the FedEx worker has been arrested and charged. The shipping company didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 15.

The case dates to October, when FedEx reported that certain packages weren’t getting to their destinations. During an internal investigation, the company discovered the worker was “pulling packages off the conveyor belt, not scanning them, and putting them on his truck,” the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The worker is accused of grabbing boxes that had a lithium ion battery label, an indication that electronics were inside.

Deputies said the stolen packages, which were “bound for Verizon Wireless and Walmart,” contained cellphones and other items. Officials reported finding five boxes inside the worker’s truck, with $34,708 in products inside of them.

The worker, a 35-year-old from the nearby town of Moncks Corner, was arrested March 13. He was charged with “breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an email.

