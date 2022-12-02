TOSHA investigating employee’s death at FedEx hub in Memphis

A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Memphis, according to the company.

The incident happened at the FedEx hub on Wednesday.

The worker’s death is under investigation.

FedEx released the followed statement about the employee’s death:

Thank you for reaching out regarding this tragic incident. I have the following statement to share in response to your request:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our team member. Our heartfelt sympathy is with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.

FedEx notified Tennessee OSHA (TOSHA) about the workplace fatality, and TOSHA is currently at the facility reviewing the circumstances that led to the death, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

During the investigative process, TOSHA typically surveys the location of the incident, reviews company records, and procedures, and then will conduct interviews with management and employees, officials said.

A fatality investigation can take between eight and ten weeks to complete.

To ensure the integrity of the investigation, TOSHA does not release any preliminary information regarding the incident. When the investigation is final, the report detailing the agency’s findings is open for review by the citizens of Tennessee.

In May, an employee died at a FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch. The 48-year-old worker was found unresponsive by maintenance personnel.

FOX13 spoke with a man who is still grieving the loss of his mother.

“We’re all grieving together, but unfortunately FedEx is protected,” said Mareo Taylor, the son of victim.

The death of a FedEx employee Wednesday brought back difficult memories for Taylor. “Your loved one is supposed to go to work and come home. Especially around this time of the holidays,” he said.

But that was not the case for his mother Ellen Gladney, a FedEx employee killed early Thanksgiving morning in 2017.

Story continues

“She had a 85-foot blood trail before they discovered her,” said Taylor.

She was discovered pinned under the auxiliary deck of a cargo loader.

Since Gladney’s death, records show that at least three other people have died at the Memphis hub.

There have also been multiple injuries.

“Pray for the family who is going to go through this again. Unless the situation gets corrected,” said Taylor.

Taylor said that OSHA fined Fedex $7,000 after his mother’s death.

But he doesn’t consider that justice. Now, he is simply left with fond memories of her life.

“My mother was a beautiful spirit,” Taylor said. “She was kind. She liked to dance. She liked to get family together.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







