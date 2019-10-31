Some FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 51% Share Price Drop

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) share price has gained 21% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 51%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

See our latest analysis for FedNat Holding

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both FedNat Holding's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 44% per year. The share price decline of 13% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve. With a P/E ratio of 99.01, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:FNHC Past and Future Earnings, October 31st 2019 More

Dive deeper into FedNat Holding's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of FedNat Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for FedNat Holding the TSR over the last 5 years was -48%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in FedNat Holding had a tough year, with a total loss of 31% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research FedNat Holding in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Of course FedNat Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.