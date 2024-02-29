FedPoint announces retirement of longtime CEO Paul Forte

Federal insurance and benefits administrator FedPoint announced that CEO Paul Forte will retire on March 1, 2024, after 22 years of distinguished service heading the company and more than 40 years in the insurance industry.

Over two decades under Forte’s leadership, the company won repeated renewals of its federal contracts: the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP), the largest group long term care insurance (LTCI) program in the country, and BENEFEDS, an online benefits marketplace used by millions of federal civilian and military enrollees in the Federal Employee Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). Over that stretch, FedPoint flourished, expanding its service offering and seeing steady growth in the company’s enrollment base across the benefits programs it administers for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Forte’s tenure was also marked by the creation of hundreds of jobs, advocacy for federal civilians and the important work they do, unfaltering commitment to military and veterans’ causes and reliable support of charitable giving programs and employee volunteerism, to the benefit of numerous organizations devoted to improving quality of life in the Seacoast region and beyond. In 2022, following COVID-19, Forte supported the launch of FedPoint’s annual scholarship for nursing students to help address and raise public awareness of the national nursing shortage.

A respected and acknowledged LTCI national spokesperson, proponent and thought leader, Forte has long been a presence at public policy forums and private industry conferences. He has studied and written extensively on the need for a national long term care policy, closer alignment between LTCI and healthcare and the feasibility of adopting innovative plan designs and public-private arrangements that could help to address the nation’s burgeoning LTCI crisis. He plans to remain involved in long term care issues, policy and advocacy in retirement.

FedPoint also announced that its Board of Directors has elected current Chief Operating Officer Kevin Hill to succeed Forte as president and CEO, effective March 1, 2024.

Hill worked in a variety of leadership roles with Manulife and John Hancock across multiple business lines before joining FedPoint in 2010 as the company’s COO. At FedPoint he has led operations, customer service, business development and information services and technology, and spearheaded the company’s current plans to migrate systems and data to the cloud in compliance with federal government plans to do the same for all federal systems and data under FedRAMP.

“FedPoint will be in excellent hands under Kevin’s strong and able leadership,” said Forte. “The company has a solid base on which to grow. Our performance is recognized nationally. Looking to the future, there’s little doubt in my mind that this company will continue to evolve in agency and sophistication and remain a serious player as a marketplace operator, known for consistently delivering excellent service to insurance carriers and large public sector benefits programs.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: FedPoint announces retirement of longtime CEO Paul Forte