Feds: 10 Evansville residents among dozen arrested in $1.5 million drug trafficking ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Ten Evansville residents were among 12 indicted and arrested for drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said.

Indictments were unsealed Wednesday following the arrests and initial court appearances. All 12 were charged with conspiracy to distribute, as part of a drug- trafficking ring.

According to court documents, John Byers of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was the leader of an organization that was based in Evansville and allegedly distributed the drugs throughout Southern Indiana. Byers allegedly coordinated with Lance Foster of Plano, Texas.

Authorities seized about 35 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of roughly $1.5 million along with 45 grams of cocaine and four firearms.

The Evansville residents charged were: Octavia Finott, 38; Stacey Cabell, 49; Taran Johnson, 24; William Bacon, 56; Thomas Vest, 27; James Musgrave, 39; Robert Brown, Jr., 51; Tony Johnson, 31; Tyron Northington, 33; and Antwan Hendry, 48.

Sentences for drug conspiracy charges are wide-ranging — 10 years to life in prison for meth charges and five to 40 years for cocaine.

Bacon, Vest and Tony Johnson were previously convicted of felonies and illegally possessed firearms. Each of those charges carries a possibility of up to 10 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville residents indicted in federal drug-trafficking probe