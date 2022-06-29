Feds: 11 plead to drug trafficking in Indy area

Jun. 29—Eleven defendants have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to federal crimes for their involvement in drug trafficking activities in the Indianapolis area, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Each of the defendants pleaded guilty. They are:

—Travis Beechler, 27, Indianapolis; 30 years in federal prison and five years supervised release, distribution of methamphetamine and heroin; possession of a firearm by a felon during a drug trafficking crime

—Antonio Turner, 34, Indianapolis; 15 years in federal prison and five years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl

—Stephen Cole, 45, Indianapolis; over 24 years in federal prison and five years supervised release; distribution of nethamphetamine and fentanyl, money laundering.

—Christopher Shelton, 43 Indianapolis; over 21 years in federal prison and five years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

—Scott Nelson, 39, Indianapolis; 10 years in federal prison and 5 years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

—Joshua Douglas, 40, Indianapolis; 16 years in federal prison and 10 years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

—Marguerite Collins, 47, Indianapolis; over four years in federal prison and three years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

—Jarrad Cooney, 34, Indianapolis; over four years in federal prison and three years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

—Jason Corey, 49, Indianapolis; six years in federal prison and four years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

—Halton Butler, 70, Indianapolis; over two years in federal prison and two years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

—Gary Hatcher Jr., 33, Indianapolis; over 20 years in federal prison and five years supervised release; distribution of methamphetamine.

Beginning in the fall of 2019, federal agents began investigating several individuals for their suspected drug trafficking activities in the Indianapolis area, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered that methamphetamine was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis to be distributed. At the conclusion of the investigation, 11 defendants were charged in three different indictments for various trafficking charges.

On August 3, 2020, 16 search warrants and federal arrest warrants were executed by federal agents and officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

As a result of those search warrants, 31 illegally possessed firearms, 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine; one-half kilogram of cocaine; 1 kilogram of fentanyl, and about $272,000 in cash were seized.