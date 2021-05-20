Feds: 18 electronic devices seized from Giuliani and firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen electronic devices taken during raids last month on Rudy Giuliani’s home and his law firm in a probe of his dealings in Ukraine belong to Giuliani and employees of his firm, Manhattan prosecutors revealed Thursday.

The previously redacted facts were disclosed when prosecutors re-filed an April 29 letter on the public record in Manhattan federal court. The raids occurred April 28.

They disclosed that 18 electronic devices were seized in the search of locations belonging to the former New York mayor and private lawyer to ex-President Donald Trump and his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC. Prosecutors said the devices belonged to Giuliani and “certain employees” of Giuliani Partners.

The letter had sought the appointment of a “special master” to ensure nothing subject to attorney-client privilege was revealed to the government.

The investigation is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

Giuliani has insisted that his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Some Ukrainians who were in touch with Giuliani have said publicly that they also hoped he could help them with other matters in the U.S., including arranging meetings with the U.S. attorney general and ousting the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Giuliani has maintained through his lawyers that prosecutors had no reason for the raids last month because they had already accessed materials from his Apple iCloud account in 2019.

On the same day of the Giuliani searches, a third search warrant was served on a phone belonging to Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump. Her law firm has said she was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.

In the letter posted publicly Thursday, prosecutors said the device seized from Toensing was brought to the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, on April 28 and the government sought and obtained a warrant to search for device “for evidence of enumerated offenses.”

Prosecutors also withdrew redactions that had referenced search warrants they obtained in November 2019 for iCloud accounts for Giuliani and Toensing and for an email account belonging to Toensing.

They said the government has used a “filter team” composed of prosecutors and FBI agents who are not part of the criminal probe to review the 2019 materials to safeguard materials protected by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors said their review of materials taken in 2019 was “substantially complete.” They also said they believed that “some, but not all, of the materials” on the electronic devices seized last month could be the same as materials seized in 2019.

Lawyers for Giuliani have challenged last month's raids on the grounds that anything gathered from the 2019 search warrants was illegally obtained because investigators improperly intruded on private communications with the president during their secret inquiry.

In a letter to a Manhattan judge that was made public last week, Giuliani's lawyers said prosecutors treated "a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well known client – the former President of the United States.”

Late Thursday, prosecutors publicly filed a response to those arguments, saying that the government has gone above and beyond what is required by requesting appointment of a “special master” to protect Giuliani and Toensing from anything subject to attorney-client privilege.

“To be clear, the mere fact that Giuliani and Toensing are lawyers does not mean that they are above the law or immune to criminal investigation. Yet that is effectively what Giuliani and Toensing argue,” they wrote.

Prosecutors also revealed in the letter that the FBI had successfully downloaded 11 devices belonging to Giuliani and returned them to him. They said seven more devices belonging to Giuliani and his business cannot be fully accessed without a passcode and will require more time to unlock.

They added that the FBI has already downloaded and returned Toensing’s device and investigators have not reviewed any of the materials yet.

Asked about the identities of the other individuals whose devices were seized at Giuliani’s firm, defense attorney Robert Costello said Thursday in a text message that he could not comment.

A spokesperson for prosecutors also declined comment.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, saying 'silence is complicity,' signs COVID hate crimes bill into law

    The legislation passed the Senate by a vote of 94-1 in April and the House of Representatives by 364-62 earlier this month. Reports of violence against Asian Americans have spiked since the start of the pandemic last year.

  • Blinken confirms the U.S. does not want to buy Greenland after Trump proposal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed that the United States does not seek to buy Greenland, after then-President Donald Trump had proposed buying the island, sparking diplomatic fallout. Sitting beside Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Greenland's premier, Mute Egede, and Foreign Minister Pele Broberg during a news conference, Blinken confirmed to a reporter it was "correct" that the United States does not seek to buy the country. Blinken was visiting Greenland after attending a meeting of the Arctic Council in Iceland, which he said was a signal of Washington's desire to enhance ties with "our Arctic partners, Greenland and Denmark."

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'The Postal Service's surveillance program' — May 20, 2021

    Based on the dogged reporting of investigative journalist and Yahoo News contributor Jana Winter, Americans have recently learned about the covert internet surveillance operation being inexplicably run out of the U.S. Postal Service. The operation, charmingly dubbed “iCop,” targets citizens’ social media posts, and both the exact ends of this invasive effort and the legal authority under which it exists are unknown. Winter joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to discuss the fruits of her reporting and the implications of her findings and to ask why Democrats have not risen to the occasion to protect their constituents. Plus, author Brad Stone joins to talk about his new book, Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire.

  • Is SC’s new execution law unconstitutional? Death row inmates ask court to weigh in

    The inmates questioned the legality of the new law, which would require them to choose between execution by electric chair or firing squad.

  • Biggest defensive lineman Dallas Cowboys have ever had is ready to do the dirty work

    At 6-4, 360 pounds, rookie Quinton Bohanna is the prototype of the NFL’s new nose tackle, a wide-body run-stuffer -- and a linebacker’s best friend.

  • Canadian court finds Iran liable for downed Ukrainian plane

    A court in the Canadian province of Ontario ruled on Thursday that Iran owes damages to families who sued after Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020, soon after it took off from Tehran. Ontario's Superior Court of Justice found that "on a balance of probabilities" the missile attack was an intentional act of terrorism, based mainly on written evidence provided by lawyers representing families of some of the victims. Iran did not defend itself in court.

  • Toni Collette Sci-Fi Film ‘Stowaway’ Topples Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Thunder Force’ on Weekly Streaming Rankings

    “Stowaway,” a Netflix sci-fi and drama movie starring Toni Collette, took Nielsen’s top spot for all films on streaming during the week of April 19, toppling the Melissa McCarthy comedy “Thunder Force” that had held the No. 1 slot for several weeks. “Stowaway” was viewed for 359 million minutes during the week of April 19-25 after debuting on Netflix on April 22, according to the latest streaming figures from Nielsen. It beat out “Thunder Force,” which had another strong showing with 318 million minutes for the week. “Thunder Force” debuted on the list for the week of April 5 and topped not just the list of streaming movies but also the most minutes viewed for anything on streaming with 950 million minutes, beating out mainstays like “NCIS” and new episodes of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” During the week of April 19, “Stowaway” placed 10th among all streaming shows or films. Netflix also had the top three films for the week, with the Anthony Mackie thriller “Synchronic” placing third with 218 minutes. “Synchronic” was released by Well Go USA in 2020 and recently popped up on the streamer. Rounding out Nielsen’s top 10 for the week of April 19 were “Moana” on Disney+, “American Me” on Netflix, “Frozen” and “Frozen II” followed by “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Disney+, “The Little Rascals” on Netflix and “Soul” on Disney+. Nielsen currently tracks content ratings for Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Hulu. “Stowaway” is directed by Joe Penna and stars Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson. The film is the story of a three-person crew on a mission to Mars who must face an impossible choice when they discover a man who accidentally finds himself sleeping aboard the ship, jeopardizing the amount of resources they have to reach their destination. Read original story Toni Collette Sci-Fi Film ‘Stowaway’ Topples Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Thunder Force’ on Weekly Streaming Rankings At TheWrap

  • 6 LGBTQ+ celebrities who got engaged or married this year

    Bella Thorne, Adam Rippon, and Ross Mathews are just a few LGBTQ+ celebrities who have gotten engaged this year.

  • 8-foot alligator gets in drive-thru line at Texas taco shop. ‘I’ll pay for his order’

    “Give him what he wants,” one woman said.

  • What a bridge on North Korea's secret border says about China's cold war with the West

    In the middle of a bridge soaring over the Yalu River in northeast China is a white line painted on the ground, flanked by surveillance cameras, traffic lights and a blue sign indicating the destination ahead: North Korea. For now, the crossing in the border city of Dandong remains quiet, though it’s poised to soon become busy with traffic. Workers began conducting safety inspections last week – preparations that suggest the long-delayed New Yalu River Bridge may soon open, allowing official trade to resume between China and North Korea, which closed its borders after the coronavirus outbreak emerged in Wuhan. It was one of the first countries in the world to do so, given concerns its public health system would buckle if mass disease spread. “We’ve been here for a few days already and will probably be here until early June,” an inspector told the Telegraph in mid-May. He is on a team of eight that will soon cross to the North Korean side to examine the bridge, though officials from both sides are still negotiating terms. China has reaffirmed its alliances with nations including North Korea and Russia after the US began pursuing more multilateral engagement. Under President Joe Biden, the US has ramped up efforts to court Asian allies, including Japan and South Korea, in efforts to bolster cooperation on the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s growing influence.

  • Polish journalist wins legal battle against US activist

    A Polish journalist who described a U.S. conservative activist as part of a global war against democracy by right-wing actors with indirect ties to Russia has won a years-long legal battle with the American. Matthew Tyrmand, an American with Polish roots, has written for Breitbart and is a board member of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover stings against media organizations seeking to expose what it believes is left-wing bias. Tyrmand sued Polish journalist Tomasz Piatek and Agora, publisher of the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, over a 2016 article that described Tyrmand as “part of the global war by the right wing against democracy” and as a supporter of Donald Trump, who was not yet the U.S. president.

  • Kitchen smashed and sirens sounding, Israeli family holds on after rocket hits

    The Vaizel family long felt it was just a matter of time before their home was hit by a rocket from Gaza. So after it came, plowing through their kitchen wall, they stayed on, trying to maintain a semblance of normal life even as fresh sirens forced them to rush back down to the bomb shelter. An eruption of fighting on May 10 has seen more than 4,300 rockets launched by Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip, salvoes of an unprecedented intensity for southern Israel even as its forces have pounded the Palestinian enclave.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

    Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who is trying to unseat US Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18.