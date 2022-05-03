Feds: 2 Wayne County employees embezzled $1.7 million meant for roads

Kevin Gunn, 60, with the Wayne County Department of Public Services radios the official opening of the The Grosse Ile Parkway free bridge to the public Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 after the bridge was closed for critical repairs.

Two longtime Wayne County Roads Division employees embezzled more than $1.7 million from a public pot of money that was supposed to help repair local roads and bridges, but instead went into their pockets through a phony invoice scheme, according to criminal charges unsealed Tuesday.

Authorities allege the pair used stolen tax dollars to buy 596 generators and other power equipment, including lawnmowers, chainsaws, and a backpack blower, and then sold them on the Internet for profit.

Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, and John Gibson were arrested on Tuesday and charged with federal program fraud, wire fraud and money laundering for their alleged roles in a scheme that authorities say lasted for almost two years.

The charges come two years after a Free Press investigation documented fraud and looked into Wayne County's struggles to inspect bridges, and detailed how the accuracy of dozens of inspection reports was called into question after a state review found bridge conditions did not always match inspection reports.

Gunn manages the Bridge Unit of the Wayne County Roads Division and has worked for the county for 34 years. Gibson is a foreman within the Bridge Unit and has worked for the county for 20 years.

Authorities said the men first landed on the radar of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, which began the investigation and over time asked the FBI to step in and help.

What evolved was a broad-sweeping probe that looked into the actions of Gunn, Gibson, other county road employees and vendors who did business with the county.

“Today’s arrests reinforce our dedication to prosecuting corrupt public officials who elevate their own greed over the best interests of the public who rely on the safe administration and maintenance of public infrastructures like roads," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, it was the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office that cracked the case after securing a search warrant early on, which led to the uncovering of an embezzlement scheme that ran from January 2019 to August 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, here is how the scheme ran:

Gunn would approve vendors to buy generators and other power equipment from local retailers on behalf of Wayne County. The vendors would then submit invoices for these items to the county — this is where the fraud occurred.

Gunn had instructed the vendors to falsify the invoices they submitted to the Roads Division, and list the items that they were authorized to sell to the county, rather than the generators and power equipment they were actually buying at Gunn’s request. Roads Division employees would then approve and pay each vendor’s invoice.

Kevin Gunn, 60, of the Wayne County Dept. of Public Services officially radios to open the Grosse Ile Parkway Free bridge.

After the purchases were verified and approved by the Road Division, Gibson and Gunn, sold the equipment over the internet and social media for personal profit.

If convicted, Gibson and Gunn face up to 20 years in prison on the money laundering and wire fraud charges, and up to $500,000 in fines.

Federal program theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Attorneys for Gibson and Gunn were not readily available for comment.

“The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has never and will never shy away from prosecuting corruption in any form," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans added: “I take public corruption very seriously It is unfortunate that a few individuals put their personal gain ahead of the work the county has done over the last seven years to stabilize our fiscal outlook, continue improvements to our infrastructure and provide services to our residents throughout a global pandemic. These individuals have undoubtedly put a stain on the fabric of our system."

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington called the alleged actions of the defendants "disgraceful."

“To brazenly steal from hardworking taxpayers and fraudulently line their own pockets while holding positions of public trust make these crimes all the more deplorable," Washington said.

