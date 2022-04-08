Feds: 3 conspired to bring illegal Turkish immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico

Three people from Turkey who live in the Cincinnati area face federal charges after officials say they conspired to bring illegal Turkish immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico.

Charged with federal immigration crimes:

Ismail Altundag, 26.

Comert Kurdistan, 43, of Newtown, also known as Comert Ardic.

Emma Brown, 35, of Union Township, also known as Emma Nur.

An indictment was unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, records show.

According to the indictment, the three conspired in October and November of 2021 to bring at least three undocumented immigrants from Turkey into the United States via Mexico.

Each faces up to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker announced the charges Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Feds: 3 conspired to bring illegal Turkish immigrants into the U.S.