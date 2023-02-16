Feds: 3 women tried to destroy nail salon with incendiary device

Suspected incendiary device found in Monroe, Ohio nail salon on Feb. 5, 2023.

Officials haven't said why they believe Kim Tien Vu, the owner two nail salons, enlisted two women to build and plant an incendiary device at Bora Bora Nails & Spa in Monroe earlier this month.

Court documents say Vu, a 45-year-old Liberty Township resident, conspired with Cierra Bishop, 29, and Makahla Rennick, 18, to build and then place the device at the salon on Feb. 5.

According to the documents, it was Bishop who built the device, which had a remote ignition. More than a week before Feb. 5, Bishop texted a video to Vu showing an attempted ignition of the device, the documents say

"Almost," Bishop's text said.

Bishop also said the final device would be filled with acetone, the documents say.

Vu "liked" that text, the documents say, and then wrote: "Girl! Trust and wait for me through this (year). I'll help you own your own business."

On Feb. 5, Bishop and Rennick, both Hamilton residents, drove to the salon and walked in together. Rennick received a pedicure, according to the documents. As she walked out, she placed a bag behind a desk, the documents say. She and Bishop drove away.

An employee found the device, which allegedly "smelled like gasoline." The employee moved it outside and placed it near some large trash containers, according to the documents.

The employee later went back, the documents say, noticed it was burning and called 911.

Incendiary device after it exploded outside Bora Bora Nails & Spa in Monroe on Feb. 5.

Proseutors say the plan was to detonate the device and destroy the salon.

Vu's attorney, Rich Goldberg, said: "She has been a hard-working salon owner for a long time. Once she learned about an outstanding warrant for her arrest, she immediately turned herself in to the authorities. We look forward to investigating the allegations against her and defending these charges."

Rennick's attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Bishop is being represented by a federal public defender who does not speak to the media.

The three women face charges in federal court in Cincinnati, including attempting to destroy property by fire and explosive materials. They face up to 20 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Feds: 3 women tried to destroy nail salon with incendiary device