Feds accidentally seized computer belonging to Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife during NYC raids, lawyer says
NEW YORK — A computer that belongs to Rudy Guiliani’s most recent ex-wife was among the more than dozen electronic devices the feds confiscated when they raided the former mayor’s Manhattan pad and office last month.
An “old device” of Judith Nathan’s that hasn’t been “used in years” was taken out of Guiliani’s Upper East Side home on April 28 and has since been returned, Guiliani lawyer Robert Costello said Thursday.
Federal agents were likely looking for evidence of the Republican’s alleged foreign agent crimes under the Trump administration.
A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment. Nathan, whose divorce from Giuliani was finalized in 2019, could not be reached for comment.
Federal Manhattan prosecutors said in court papers Thursday that FBI agents confiscated a total of 18 devices during the Giuliani raids.
Prosecutors shared the new detail while arguing for the appointment of a “special master” to determine what material on Giuliani’s devices is protected by attorney-client privilege.
Giuliani is under investigation for allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent while engaging in lobbying and digging for political dirt on the Biden family in Ukraine in 2019 on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Costello has argued a review of Giuliani’s devices cannot begin until the government reveals more details about a separate secret search of Giuliani’s Apple iCloud account in November 2019.