Feds accidentally seized computer belonging to Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife during NYC raids, lawyer says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Sommerfeldt and Stephen Rex Brown, New York Daily News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — A computer that belongs to Rudy Guiliani’s most recent ex-wife was among the more than dozen electronic devices the feds confiscated when they raided the former mayor’s Manhattan pad and office last month.

An “old device” of Judith Nathan’s that hasn’t been “used in years” was taken out of Guiliani’s Upper East Side home on April 28 and has since been returned, Guiliani lawyer Robert Costello said Thursday.

Federal agents were likely looking for evidence of the Republican’s alleged foreign agent crimes under the Trump administration.

A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment. Nathan, whose divorce from Giuliani was finalized in 2019, could not be reached for comment.

Federal Manhattan prosecutors said in court papers Thursday that FBI agents confiscated a total of 18 devices during the Giuliani raids.

Prosecutors shared the new detail while arguing for the appointment of a “special master” to determine what material on Giuliani’s devices is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Giuliani is under investigation for allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent while engaging in lobbying and digging for political dirt on the Biden family in Ukraine in 2019 on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Costello has argued a review of Giuliani’s devices cannot begin until the government reveals more details about a separate secret search of Giuliani’s Apple iCloud account in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • Nurse used spy camera to film 40 students using Tennessee school bathroom, feds say

    The 40-year-old is also accused of secretly recording girls in hospital rooms and tanning beds.

  • U.S. Blocked Uniqlo Shirts on Xinjiang Forced-Labor Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. customs agency blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo shirts in January for violating an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection document dated May 10 in which the agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Shares in the Japanese apparel maker fell as much as 2.6% in early Tokyo trading Thursday.Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The U.S. customs document notes that Uniqlo had argued and provided proof that the raw cotton used to produce the shirts didn’t originate from Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Still, Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not produced in part by forced labor in China’s far west Xinjiang region, according to the agency.“Uniqlo is disappointed by the recent decision from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency,” Fast Retailing said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it had submitted paperwork to the U.S. customs showing its products met all the import requirements.‘Potential Violations’The company “has strong mechanisms in place to identify any potential violations of human and worker rights,” the statement said. “If we find evidence of forced labor or any other human right abuses at any of our suppliers, we cease to do business with that supplier.”It is not clear if the U.S. has blocked other shipments from Uniqlo or other brands under the order issued by the Trump administration in December. A search of previous rulings from U.S. customs showed no other documents related to the recent actions to prohibit Xinjiang cotton.The U.S., European Union and U.K. have placed sanctions on Chinese officials and goods over alleged human-rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which the Biden administration has said amounts to genocide. China denies any forced labor, calling it the “biggest lie of the century,” and says its policies are lifting the region out of poverty, boosting the economy and countering extremism.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated on Wednesday that forced labor is not used in Xinjiang and accused the U.S. of “bullying.”“Relevant businesses should stand up and oppose the unjustified U.S. behavior,” he said in a regular press briefing.Global apparel makers have been caught up this year in the controversy surrounding cotton sourced from Xinjiang, with Chinese consumers boycotting foreign brands critical of China’s actions and Western governments like the U.S. cracking down on items sourced from the region. The geopolitical turmoil has added uncertainty for apparel companies that had been betting on China to fuel future growth.Uniqlo hasn’t been a key target of boycotts in China compared to rivals such as Hennes & Mauritz AB. Yanai, who is also Fast Retailing’s chief executive officer, has repeatedly declined to comment on Xinjiang, saying the company doesn’t involve itself in political issues.There were 47 Uniqlo stores in the U.S. as of April. Fast Retailing has about 809 Uniqlo stores in mainland China, which make up about a fifth of revenue for the company.(Updates with share reaction in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bipartisan bill pushes Biden to act on Uyghur genocide

    A bipartisan bill being introduced in the House Wednesday would hold President Biden accountable for taking tangible steps to address the Chinese Communist Party's genocide of the Uyghur population, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Amid concerns about a rapidly aging population, the government has begun encouraging Chinese women to have more children, after scrapping its previous "one-child" policy. But authorities in Xinjiang have implemented extremely restrictive new birth policies on Muslim ethnic minorities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeReps. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), both commissioners on the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional-Executive Committee on China, are introducing the bill.It also would sanction individuals responsible for or complicit in the forced sterilizations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).What they're saying: "They're really bad actors," Suozzi said of the Chinese government, comparing the human rights abuses in China to those in Nazi Germany."We know more about what's going on in China right now that we knew about what was going on in Germany at the time. But it's eerily similar that there's just these outright abuses of people taking place and we haven't been able to bring it to the wider public's knowledge yet," he told Axios.Hartzler described the bill, called the "Uyghur Stop Oppressive Sterilizations Act, as "truly SOS, putting out the alarm and the call to the world that this is going on."While the pair believes there are many avenues to pass the bill, they are hopeful that the widespread, bipartisan condemnation of the genocide will help push this through as a standalone bill.Driving the news: The Xinjiang region had an unprecedented decline in birthrates between 2017 and 2019, according to a new analysis by an Australian think tank, AP reported.The legislation will, in part, require the president to submit a strategy to Congress "describing the steps taken to tangibly address the genocide in the XUAR and a strategy for ending those crimes."The bill would sanction any individuals responsible for or complicit in forced sterilizations, forced abortions or other sexual violence against Uyghur women.It will also direct the secretary of State to provide assistance to women in the region who have experienced any sexual violence, torture, forced sterilizations and forced abortions.Read more: The U.S. was the first country to categorize the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang as "genocide."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bette Midler announces that 'Hocus Pocus 2' is happening: 'We're back!'

    Just months after telling us she was ready to reprise her witchy role alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, Midler reveals official plans for long-awaited sequel to Halloween favorite.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary and changed pronouns to they/them

    The singer and actor made the announcement in a Wednesday Instagram post. They said it came after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work."

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Biden administration commits to 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula ahead of Moon visit

    Since taking office, the new president has sought to shore up a relationship with South Korea that was often strained under his predecessor

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • No obvious answer for Panthers at left tackle, but team has options. A closer look

    Since Jordan Gross retired after the 2013 season, 14 players have started at left tackle for the Panthers.

  • Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts

    Medical experts are concerned that low Covid infection rates may be leading to complacency.

  • Republicans boast of $500 fines for mask-free selfie in chamber

    Representatives face fines for defying Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that masks are worn in chamber

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • Group of U.S. senators backs $46 billion in relief for Postal Service

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years. The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee voted unanimously to approve companion legislation last week. The legislation would eliminate a requirement that USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan.