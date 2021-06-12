Feds accuse Dayton man of dealing fentanyl that caused multiple fatal, nonfatal ODs

Jun. 12—The case against a Dayton man accused of dealing a fentanyl and cocaine mixture that led to five overdoses — three fatal and two nonfatal — was unsealed Friday, the Department of Justice announced.

Kelsey Van Williams Jr., 40, was arrested Tuesday in Minnesota. He appeared Friday in federal court in Minnesota for a detention hearing, after which his case was unsealed in Ohio, according to a release from Vipal J. Patel, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

A federal grand jury on May 25 indicted Williams, who allegedly distributed the drugs on New Year's Eve 2018 and New Year's Day 2019 that caused the three fatal and two nonfatal overdoses.

Distributing a controlled substance that results in death or serious bodily injury is a federal crime punishable by 20 years up to life in prison.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, launched in July 2018 to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in 10 high impact areas and identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers, according to the release.