Feds accuse Doral dealer of selling unregistered machine guns, automatic fire ‘switches’

A federally licensed gun-shop owner and his employee were charged Friday with making illegal cash sales of unregistered machine guns, silencers and other devices without serial numbers and with failing to do background checks on buyers.

Manuel Reguiera, 50, owner of Miami Gun Shops in the Doral area, and employee Anderson Rabel, 38, made their first appearance in Miami federal court after their arrests Thursday.

They’re accused of selling fully automatic short-barreled rifles, AR-style pistols and silencers without serial numbers and of speaking in code words to buyers over the phone in the illicit cash deals between November and January, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint affidavit also alleges that the gun-shop owner sold illegal “switches,” devices that can convert a firearm into an automatic weapon by allowing it to expel more than one bullet with the single pull of the trigger.

The affidavit also alleges that Reguiera and his employee, Rabel, failed to complete federally required paperwork on the buyers, including background checks and checking identifications.

Both defendants are charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, unlawful transfer of a firearm, and conspiracy involving several weapons sales violations. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the U.S. Marshals Service and local police departments — a collaborative effort of the Project Safe Neighborhoods programs that aim to reduce violent crime.