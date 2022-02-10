Feds accuse former Cobb deputy of distributing child pornography

Feb. 9—The FBI has joined Cobb police in their investigation of a former deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office who has been accused of distributing child pornography.

Marietta's Peter Bilardello, 51, was arrested by Cobb police last August on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material, and was immediately put on unpaid administrative leave. Bilardello had worked for the county for 15 years, at one point within the sex offender unit at the sheriff's office.

Bilardello was indicted last month by a federal grand jury, and a news release from U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine Wednesday sheds new light on the charges against the former deputy.

In November 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children "received a report that a MeWe social media user had allegedly uploaded and shared approximately 12 images depicting children under 12 years old in sexually explicit conduct," according to Erskine's office.

The Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided that information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation which, in turn, determined the pictures had been uploaded by someone living in Marietta. The GBI passed the information along to the Cobb County Police Department.

Cobb police obtained search warrants for the MeWe account in question, as well as Bilardello's home and cellphone.

Police "confirmed that Bilardello had uploaded and shared child pornography while chatting with other users," according to the news release. "Investigators also recovered more than 100 images and videos depicting young children in sexually explicit conduct."

In prepared statements, officials said Bilardello's alleged violation of public trust made the charges all the more disturbing.

"The victimization of children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and distributing images of child sexual abuse compounds the harm," Erskine said. "It is especially troubling that these crimes were allegedly committed by someone in a position of public trust."

"Every time pornographic images are distributed online, that child is continuously re-victimized," said Philip Wislar, acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI will not tolerate predators who prey on our children, especially ones like Bilardello, who are sworn law enforcement officers that took an oath to protect the citizens of our community."

The FBI is assisting the Cobb County Police Department in investigating the case, according to the news release, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise K. Peters is prosecuting.