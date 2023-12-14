Feds accuse Starbucks of breaking law by closing stores to discourage union organizing

Starbucks is accused of illegally closing nearly two dozen stores to discourage union organizing.

The National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks is breaking federal law, saying the coffee giant closed 23 locations because its employees engaged in union activities or prevented employees from doing so.

According to the New York Times, at least seven of those stores had unionized.

Then NLRB is now trying to force the company to reopen the 23 locations and a judge is also asking for employees to be compensated for their loss.

The case is scheduled to go before a judge next summer unless Starbucks chooses to settle.

A Starbucks spokesperson says that every year, it’s standard to evaluate the store portfolio and typically open, close, or alter stores.

We reached out to the Starbucks workers’ union.

“If Starbucks is sincere in its overtures in recent days to forge a different relationship with its partners, this is exactly the kind of illegal behavior it needs to stop,” the union said.

This complaint from the National Labor Relations Board came down Wednesday and it’s important to note that Starbucks also released an independent assessment of the company’s labor practices on the same day.

The assessment found no evidence of an “anti-union playbook.” However, it did reveal the company could improve how it communicates with employees on collective bargaining and train staff better to understand workers’ rights.