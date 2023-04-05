Feds: Agents detain wrong person during training exercise at Boston hotel

Department of Defense agents mistakenly detained the wrong person during a training exercise at a hotel in Boston on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The DOD agents were conducting a role-playing operation with the assistance of the FBI Boston Division when they broke into the wrong room at the Revere Hotel on Stuart Street around 10 p.m., a Boston police report indicated.

In a statement, a spokesperson for FBI Boston said, “Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player.”

Boston officers were called to the scene to confirm that incident was indeed a training exercise, FBI Boston noted.

There were no reported injuries during the mishap.

“Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously,” the spokesperson added.

FBI Boston says it’s reviewing the incident with the United States Department of Defense.

