Feds: Airport official who ate evidence in $6 million bribery scheme is now a fugitive

A hunt is on for a convicted airport official who was supposed to report to federal prison Thursday morning to start his 10-year sentence for pocketing $6 million in bribes.

Prosecutors say he never showed, so they sought an arrest warrant.

Late Thursday, a federal judge approved an emergency arrest warrant for James Warner, who engaged in some unusual trickery to pull off one of the largest bribery schemes in U.S. history: He ate some of the evidence to hide his crime.

It was a restaurant napkin, on which he had written $5K -- the proposed kickback he wanted from a businessman, prosecutors said.

Warner, a former Wayne County Airport manager, was convicted in a 2019 jury trial of numerous crimes — bribery, money laundering and theft — for helping three businessmen secure $43.7 million worth of airport contracts in exchange for more than $6 million in kickbacks. The Commerce Township man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020, though he remained free for two years while pursuing appeals.

In January, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review his case.

The Bureau of Prisons ordered Warner to appear at the federal prison in Milan at 10 a.m. Thursday to begin serving his sentence. As of Thursday night, his whereabouts were unknown.

His attorney, Harold Gurewitz, declined comment.

According to court records, one of Warner's crooked deals was brokered in a restaurant, where Warner had taken a businessman out to dinner to discuss the kickback arrangement. He wrote $5K on a napkin, folded it, slid it across the table, and after the businessman acknowledged the meaning, Warner "retrieved the napkin and ate it."

Warner reminded the businessman that this was how things were done, allegedly telling him: "You wouldn't be here if it weren't for me, your ass would be out."

Warner was accused of manipulating contracts for maintenance and repair work on runways and parking structures at Detroit Metro Airport from 2010 through 2014, while he was the department manager in utilities and infrastructure at the airport authority. Prosecutors said he ran a pay-to-play scheme at the airport, telling one contractor that he "needed to be part of the 'brotherhood' at the airport and that cash kickbacks were the "cost of doing business."

According to prosecutors, these are some of Warner's schemes:

On one occasion, Warner lied about the square footage and asphalt depth on an airport roadway project, creating and later approving a $938,000 bill from the subcontractor, who had only invoiced for $275,000. The two split the profits eveny.

On another occasion, Warner approved two invoices totaling $31,000 for the replacement of backflow preventers at the airport, though the work was never done. The contractor still got paid and kicked money back to Warner.

Warner's three co-conspirators - the businessmen he steered contracts to - all pleaded guilty to their roles and got significantly lighter sentences than Warner, who went to trial.

Gary Tenaglia of Commerce Twp. got 14 months in prison, was ordered to pay $950,000 in restitution and a $50,000 fine. William Pritula of Romulus got probation, plus six months home confinement, and agreed to forfeit $5.4 million to the government. Douglas Earles of White Lake got probation and a nearly $100,000 restitution order.

During its years-long investigation, the government seized $11 million from Warner and his co-conspirators.

